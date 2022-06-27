 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Who had the very first telephone line in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: In the 1890s, Pantagraph publisher William Osborne Davis made big news himself when he had what installed in his office?

Answer: It was a “telephone wire,” strung from his newspaper office in downtown Bloomington to his home in Normal, almost 2 miles to the north. Even more historic: It was, in fact, said to be the very first telephone line in Bloomington and/or Normal.

 

 

 

 

