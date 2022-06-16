Flick Fact: Who did the newest ISU Redbirds meet first?

Question: New Illinois State University basketball coach Ryan Pedon got together his first team last weekend at Redbird Arena, and what did they all do first?
Answer: They met Doug Collins, in town for a Marcfirst fundraiser, and Pedon introduced the ISU and then NBA legend this way: “This is the guy whose name is on the court; this is the guy whose name is up in the rafters; this is the greatest player to ever put on a Redbird uniform ...” And then Collins gave the newest Redbirds an inspirational talk of ISU spirit and the school’s rich legacy. “I loved it,” said Collins later that day.
