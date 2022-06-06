Flick Fact: Who bought the very first State Farm life policy?

Question: State Farm celebrates its 100th birthday this week. Of the millions of life insurance policies sold since then, can you name the Twin Citian who got the very first State Farm life policy?
Answer: State Farm's very first life policy — a $2,000 ordinary life policy — went to the company’s founder himself, George Jacob Mecherle. His family then collected in 1951 when he died at age 73.
