31 craft vendors help shoppers shake off 'Winter Blues' in Bloomington
SHOP THE BLUES AWAY
From left at Saturday's "Winter Blues" market, 9-year-old Amelia Mallehan helps Janet Blue, 74, both of Bloomington, pick out a set of earrings as an Easter gift for her granddaughter in Texas. Mallehan, a fourth grader at Pepper Ridge Elementary School, hawked polymer clay earrings she made with her mom for the craft market in Bloomington. She said her business got started in October, and she's always wanted to start one. Orders can be requested from her mother, Jenny Mallehan, by emailing
frogintheraindesign@gmail.com.
Floral water color illustrations are displayed at Saturday's "Winter Blues" market in Bloomington. Lifelong artist
Kristin Amelia, 40, said it was the first event she has tabled at, adding that she prepares botanical arrangements, too. She said she has been making art for sale for two years and she is taking commissions. Amelia said she's garden-inspired, as "botanicals are my love."
Mikhayla Hutcherson, owner of
The Alexis Hutch Boutique, tables at the "Winter Blues" craft market on Saturday in Bloomington, offering women's clothes and accessories, plus small gifts. The 29-year-old works full time as a nurse and said she likes to shop, and she saw a need for more women's clothing stores in the Twin Cities. She said she stocks sizes ranging from small to XXXL and carries quality, name-brand items.
Shown are wares by
The Alexis Hutch Boutique shelved at a Saturday craft market booth in Bloomington.
You can find more than women's care products at the Twin Cities' craft markets. Stephen Akers, of Villa Grove, shows off his homemade beard balm at a Saturday "Winter Blues" market in Bloomington. The 31-year-old owner of
Uncle Fluffy's Beard Co. said he also offers beard oils and conditioners. When getting ready in the morning, Akers said he uses beard oils before brushing his beard with a heated comb and applying balm. His oils and balms may include shea butter, kokum butter, beeswax, sweet almond oil, argan oil and jojoba oil.
