Flick Fact: While allegedly growing, is McLean County actually shrinking?

Question: True or false? While McLean County showed a gain of nearly 1,000 residents from the 2010 to 2020 Census, the county is actually shrinking.
Answer: That’s true. The 2020 Census listed McLean County as having 170,624 residents, more than 2010’s listing of 169,810. But the Census also suggests our population peaked in 2013 to its all-time high with 175,037 and has been dropping by about 700 residents per year since.
Top 10 restaurants in Bloomington-Normal, according to Yelp reviews
No. 1: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
No. 2: Fort Jesse Café
No. 3: Epiphany Farms Restaurant
No. 4: The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room
No. 5: Veracruz Restaurant
No. 6: Anju Above
No. 7: The Rock Restaurant
No. 8: Flingers Pizza Pub
No. 9: Bloom Bawarchi
No. 10: Seoul Mama