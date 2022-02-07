Flick Fact: While allegedly growing, is McLean County actually shrinking?

Question: True or false? While McLean County showed a gain of nearly 1,000 residents from the 2010 to 2020 Census, the county is actually shrinking.

Answer: That’s true. The 2020 Census listed McLean County as having 170,624 residents, more than 2010’s listing of 169,810. But the Census also suggests our population peaked in 2013 to its all-time high with 175,037 and has been dropping by about 700 residents per year since.