 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: While allegedly growing, is McLean County actually shrinking?

  • 0

Question: True or false? While McLean County showed a gain of nearly 1,000 residents from the 2010 to 2020 Census, the county is actually shrinking.

Answer: That’s true. The 2020 Census listed McLean County as having 170,624 residents, more than 2010’s listing of 169,810. But the Census also suggests our population peaked in 2013 to its all-time high with 175,037 and has been dropping by about 700 residents per year since.

 

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News