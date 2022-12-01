 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Which is bigger — Qatar, the country hosting World Cup soccer, or McLean County?

Question: The World Cup is being played in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar. How do you actually pronounce it, and just how big is it?

Answer: You’ll hear it pronounced “Qui-tar” and “Kay-tar” and “Gi-tar” but according to its own website, it is “Kuh-tar.” A full-fledged country of nearly 4 million people, it is nonetheless, in its entirety, barely three times bigger than McLean County.

