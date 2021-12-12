Flick Fact: Which Christmas movie is most popular in Illinois?

Question: Can you name the most popular holiday movie watched on TV by more Illinoisans each year than any other? (1) "Home Alone"; (2) "Elf"; (3) "White Christmas"; (4) "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"?

Answer: Across America, "Elf" is the most popular, according to statistics compiled from Rotten Tomatoes and Box Office Mojo, but in Illinois, it's "Home Alone," perhaps because its exterior shots were of a suburban Winnetka home and it was written by John Hughes, whose films often took place in Chicago. By the way, back in 1990 when the film was shot, the specially rigged doors on the movie's home were made by a Kappa company, Custom Crafted Doors Inc.