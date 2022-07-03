 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Where was Bloomington-Normal’s first stoplight?

Question: Bloomington-Normal has well over 1,000 stoplights. So where was the very first stoplight installed 98 summers ago — in 1924 — because it had become such a busy intersection? (1) Washington and Main; (2) Center and Front; (3) East and Empire.

Answer: It was at (1) Washington and Main in downtown Bloomington, on the southeast corner of today’s museum square.

 

 

 

 

