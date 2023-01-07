 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Where near here will you NEVER find a Burger King chain restaurant?

Question: By law there can be no Burger King restaurant within 20 miles of one Central Illinois city. Is it (1) Peoria; (2) Mattoon; (3) Springfield; (4) Decatur?

Answer: It’s (2) Mattoon, in Coles County. Mattoon had a restaurant named “Burger King” long before the national chain was launched. So its original owners went to court to assure its original Burger King would remain the only one in that area. Therefore, at last check, Tuscola was the closest to Mattoon one could eat at that “other” Burger King.

Awarded to a person or entity that made the biggest impact over the past year, The Pantagraph's "Newsmaker" title is going to a songwriter that brought the Twin Cities brightness.
