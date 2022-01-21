Flick Fact: Where is the longest curve of roadway in Illinois?

Question: Eighty years ago, Illinois opened the longest curve of any roadway in the entire state. Do you know where that is?

Answer: It’s in Bloomington. If you drive south on Veterans Parkway, from Oakland Avenue to Morrissey Drive, that’s the longest curve, a 1½-mile-long stretch created in 1941 so that vehicles — in particular, military units in the World War II era — could continue to drive up to 100 mph without having to slow down.