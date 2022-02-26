 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Where is the exact middle of Illinois, population-wise?

Question: The center of population in a state is the point where exactly half of a state’s population lives north and south and east and west of that specific point. Do you know where the center of population in Illinois is? (1) A little north of Morris; (2) just northeast of Peoria; (3) in southeast Bloomington.

Answer: It’s (1) a little north of Morris, in a field 78 miles southwest of Chicago. As Chicago and its suburbs have grown, the center has moved north and east. In 1880, for instance, the state’s center was indeed (3) where State Farm’s Corporate South campus is located today.

 

