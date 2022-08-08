Flick Fact: Where is Fort Clark in Central Illinois?

Question: In Central Illinois, have you ever been to Fort Clark?
Answer: If you’ve ever been to Peoria, you have. That was its name, established as a U.S. Army post five years before Illinois was even born. After the fort was then destroyed by Indians in 1818, it was renamed for the Peoria Indian tribe.
