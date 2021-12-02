Flick Fact: Where in Bloomington-Normal is the winningest place to buy a lottery ticket?

 Skip to main content
Question: When it comes to buying a winning ticket in the Illinois Lottery, where in Bloomington-Normal are the most winning tickets purchased?

Answer: In 2020, according to Illinois Lottery figures, a Qik-N-EZ along Morrissey Drive in southeast Bloomington was the top B-N site. It’s where there were 1,058 winning tickets on $572,850 spent. Franzetti’s Pantry Plus at Washington and Clinton was second top site, with 1,009 winning tickets. A Circle K store along West Market was next with 905 winning tickets.

