Question: Abe Lincoln was a lawyer but wasn’t rich and, in his life, only owned two pieces of property. One was the land on which sits the famed and much-visited Lincoln Home at 8th and Jackson in Springfield. Do you know where Abe owned his other land?
Answer: If you stand on two lots at Jefferson and McLean in Bloomington, you’re on land once owned by Abe. Lincoln got the land there, as settlement of a $325.08 debt owed from a court case in Bloomington. Five years later, in 1856, Abe made a nice profit and sold it for $400.
