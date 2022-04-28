 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Where in B-N have Robin Williams, Bruce Springsteen, Tanya Tucker and others left their mark?

  • 0

Question: What’s so unique about the dressing room walls at Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium?

Answer: The walls and ceiling are covered with autographs and scrawled messages of the more than 500 famous folk who’ve performed there over its 40 years.

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News