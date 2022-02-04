 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Where does that water you’re drinking come from?

  • 0

Question: Bloomington gets its water from Lake Bloomington. But what about Normal?

Answer: To the town’s good luck, it sits on the top of a river of water, also known as underground aquifers, including what’s known as the Mahomet Aquifer, a primary source of Normal’s water.

 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News