Flick Fact: Where does that water you’re drinking come from?

Question: Bloomington gets its water from Lake Bloomington. But what about Normal?
Answer: To the town’s good luck, it sits on the top of a river of water, also known as underground aquifers, including what’s known as the Mahomet Aquifer, a primary source of Normal’s water.
Top 10 restaurants in Bloomington-Normal, according to Yelp reviews
No. 1: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
No. 2: Fort Jesse Café
No. 3: Epiphany Farms Restaurant
No. 4: The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room
No. 5: Veracruz Restaurant
No. 6: Anju Above
No. 7: The Rock Restaurant
No. 8: Flingers Pizza Pub
No. 9: Bloom Bawarchi
No. 10: Seoul Mama