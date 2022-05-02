Flick Fact: Where did The Weather Channel start?

Question: Forty years ago today — May 2, 1982 — The Weather Channel premiered as one of America's first cable-only TV networks. But it was initially only available in nine U.S. cities. Can you name any of them?
Answer: You probably can, at least one. The Weather Channel was the creation of the Virginia-based Landmark Communications. It had then a new-fangled cable TV division — TeleCable — that televised itself only in nine smaller U.S. cities, such as Kokomo, Indiana, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Racine, Wisconsin, and, yes, Bloomington-Normal. Thus, we were among the very first to receive the Weather Channel 40 years ago today.
Watch now: 16 photos from Junior Achievement Celebration
Mary Pille, Laura Hamilton
Valerie Wilder
Ulises and Lyndall Napoles, Chris Tamm
Kimberly and Rhonda Howard
Chris and Alyson Griffin, Rand and Kelly Harbert
Larry and Laurie Ziegler
Brian and Ranessa Jones
Larissa McIlvain, Ryan O’Connell, Melissa Fasig
Andi Whalen, Lyn Luedtke, Dan and Mary Ellen Whalen
Shay Ohley, Alisa Parker
Heather Sexton, Caleb Kant
Chemberly Cummings, Valerie Wilder
Ready for the presentations
Ben Mitzelfelt, JA McLean Area Board Chair
Kimberly Howard, junior at Bloomington High School
Amanda Van Allen, Bloomington High School, McLean County Teacher of the Year
Chris Hamilton, State Farm, McLean County Volunteer of the Year