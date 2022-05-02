Flick Fact: Where did The Weather Channel start?

Question: Forty years ago today — May 2, 1982 — The Weather Channel premiered as one of America's first cable-only TV networks. But it was initially only available in nine U.S. cities. Can you name any of them?

Answer: You probably can, at least one. The Weather Channel was the creation of the Virginia-based Landmark Communications. It had then a new-fangled cable TV division — TeleCable — that televised itself only in nine smaller U.S. cities, such as Kokomo, Indiana, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Racine, Wisconsin, and, yes, Bloomington-Normal. Thus, we were among the very first to receive the Weather Channel 40 years ago today.