 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Where did The Weather Channel start?

  • 0

Question: Forty years ago today — May 2, 1982 — The Weather Channel premiered as one of America's first cable-only TV networks. But it was initially only available in nine U.S. cities. Can you name any of them?

Answer: You probably can, at least one. The Weather Channel was the creation of the Virginia-based Landmark Communications. It had then a new-fangled cable TV division — TeleCable — that televised itself only in nine smaller U.S. cities, such as Kokomo, Indiana, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Racine, Wisconsin, and, yes, Bloomington-Normal. Thus, we were among the very first to receive the Weather Channel 40 years ago today.

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News