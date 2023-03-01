Answer: It's the downtown "speakeasy" — Bakery & Pickle, 513 N. Main, part of the Epiphany Farms franchise — that a century ago was a downtown tavern. That’s according to Fred Wollrab, who once owned the property. It is said Capone, on drives from his home in Chicago to St. Louis, used to also stop at the world's first Steak 'n Shake — along South Main in Normal (today it's a Monical's Pizza) — a favorite spot for Capone because he did not have to get out of the car; it had "curbies" who went to the car to take customers' orders.