Flick Fact: When people smoked...even if they hated to smoke?

Question: A difference of the times? Can you name the area man who didn’t like cigarettes but says he smoked them anyway, especially at parties, because “everyone smoked,” and in the 1950s and early ‘60s was even a spokesman for Chesterfield cigarettes, appearing in magazine ads with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth?

Answer: It was Eureka College grad, former actor and Dixon native Ronald Reagan. In a 1982 Oval Office interview with this newspaper, Reagan, then a U.S. president who said he’d become a non-smoker, chuckled when shown one of the magazine ads and said, “I didn’t really like smoking at all, but it was just the thing to do back then. Everyone smoked at Hollywood parties, even if you didn’t like to smoke.”