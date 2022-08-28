Flick Fact: When people smoked...even if they hated to smoke?

Question: A difference of the times? Can you name the area man who didn’t like cigarettes but says he smoked them anyway, especially at parties, because “everyone smoked,” and in the 1950s and early ‘60s was even a spokesman for Chesterfield cigarettes, appearing in magazine ads with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth?
Answer: It was Eureka College grad, former actor and Dixon native Ronald Reagan. In a 1982 Oval Office interview with this newspaper, Reagan, then a U.S. president who said he’d become a non-smoker, chuckled when shown one of the magazine ads and said, “I didn’t really like smoking at all, but it was just the thing to do back then. Everyone smoked at Hollywood parties, even if you didn’t like to smoke.”
Watch now: Photos from Friday's Style in Stereo concert in Downtown Bloomington
Kimberly Wright, Queena Amore, Joe Palma
Kyle Yap
Annie and Scott Swanson
Patrick and Sara Hoban
Steve and Julie Kubsch
Nick Leroy
Roger Miller, Mateusz Janik, Bill Flick
Brandy Finney, Michelle McConnell, Christina Rogers
Liz Palma
Julie Koh, Vicki and Robert Varney, David Koh
Dan Adams
Joe Palma
Joe Palma
Kendall Johnson
Joe Palma
Kimberly Wright, Joe Palma
Kimberly Wright
Joe Palma
Kimberly Wright
Kimberly Wright
Queena Amore
Kimberly Wright
Chris Lackey
Tommy Miles
Dancing in the streets
Joe Palma with daughter Bella
Joe Palma's #1 fan, daughter Bella, hugs her dad as he performs