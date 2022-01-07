Flick Fact: When not to drive your car today?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Question: True or false? Although the acronym is TGIF and means "Thank God It’s Friday," if you are an Illinois motorist driving on a Friday between 3 and 7 p.m., that’s not a good thing at all.

Answer: That’s true. According to Illinois Department of Transportation statistics, 16% of all traffic accidents in Illinois occur on a Friday between 3 and 7 p.m.

 

