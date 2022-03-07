 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: When it snows, who plows Division Street?

Question: Division Street is, of course, the primary street that divides Bloomington from Normal. So who plows it when it snows?

Answer: It is literally a 50/50 job, neatly divided down the middle of the street as well. “We do north; they do south,” says Normal Mayor Chris Koos.

 

 

