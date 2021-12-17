Flick Fact: When is it OK to have your first drink during the holidays?

Question: The unofficial rule is that it’s acceptable to have your first alcoholic beverage of a day at 5 p.m. (“it’s 5 o’clock somewhere”), and no earlier — except perhaps at the holidays. What time do Illinoisans consider it OK to have a drink over the holidays?

Answer: According to a survey conducted and posted at detox.net, a website for the American Addiction Centers, 2:59 p.m. is the time Illinoisans consider "acceptable" to begin having a drink over the holidays. Alaska is the earliest to consider it OK, at 12:30 p.m. In Hawaii, they wait until 4:11, the latest of the 50 states.