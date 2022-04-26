 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: When in B-N, where do the big stars all hang out?

Question: Do you know what the Monkees, Bruce Springsteen, John Tesh, B.B. King, Roy Clark, Tonya Tucker, Kenny Loggins, David Copperfield, Gordon Lightfoot, Harry Connick Jr., Victor Borge, James Taylor, the Oak Ridge Boys, Weird Al Yankovic, Bruce Hornsby and the Range, Natalie Cole, Howie Mandel, Bryan Adams, Buddy Guy, the Stone Temple Pilots, Megadeath, Harry Bellefonte, INXS, .38 Special and Jefferson Starship all have in common?

Answer: They’ve all performed at Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium in its now 40 years.

 

 

 

