Flick Fact: When all of this area’s highways changed numbers...except Route 9?

Question: Our highways haven’t always been numbered that way. For example, can you name what today’s Illinois 136, Illinois 54, Interstate 55, Illinois 9 and U.S. 150 were called before the numbers were changed shortly after World War II?

Answer: Illinois 136 was Highway 119; Illinois 54 was Illinois 48; Interstate 55 was Route 4; U.S. 150 was Route 17; and Illinois Route 9 was, yes, Illinois Route 9. It is given that number because it was, in fact, Illinois’ ninth highway. The other highways were renumbered to better coordinate and get rid of duplicate numbers.