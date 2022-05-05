Flick Fact: Whatever happened to those humongous Livingston’s Santas?

Question: Until the 1970s, two 13-foot-tall Santa Clauses greeted customers at Christmastime at Livingston’s, a legendary downtown Bloomington department store along the south square. Whatever happened to those downtown icons?

Answer: They lie in a large storage facility in Champaign, reportedly in need of some repair but potentially ready for Yule service again, if anyone would so desire to bring them back to life. (Thanks to Chris Strupek for the update.)