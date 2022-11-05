Flick Fact: What you probably didn’t know about the time change...

Question: We all change our clocks early Sunday at 2 a.m. in the annual switch from daylight saving time back to central standard time. True or false? Until 55 years ago, it also ended six months of continual confusion here?

Answer: That’s true. Before 1967 and U.S. Congressional action that set firm guidelines on the time changes, it was up to each community in the U.S. to decide if it wanted to observe daylight saving time or stay on central standard time. Thus it was possible for it to be a different time in Normal than Bloomington. As a story in this paper pointed out, until 1967, 38 of 96 towns in this newspaper’s circulation area were on different times during spring, summer and much of fall.