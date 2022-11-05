Flick Fact: What you probably didn’t know about the time change...

Question: We all change our clocks early Sunday at 2 a.m. in the annual switch from daylight saving time back to central standard time. True or false? Until 55 years ago, it also ended six months of continual confusion here? Answer: That’s true. Before 1967 and U.S. Congressional action that set firm guidelines on the time changes, it was up to each community in the U.S. to decide if it wanted to observe daylight saving time or stay on central standard time. Thus it was possible for it to be a different time in Normal than Bloomington. As a story in this paper pointed out, until 1967, 38 of 96 towns in this newspaper’s circulation area were on different times during spring, summer and much of fall.
Behind the scenes: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Production manager Eric Manuel heads up to the catwalk area of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. A majority of the facility's 350 theater lights sit along the catwalks, which are about 35 feet above the audience.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Stagehand Christine Reineke goes through different colors of lighting gel to be used during the Springfield Ballet Company's performance of "The Little Mermaid" at BCPA last weekend.
Head lighting stagehand Dan Cavanaugh checks and sets up lighting rigs on stage in preparation for the Springfield Ballet Company's performance of "The Little Mermaid" at BCPA last weekend.
Head lighting stagehand Dan Cavanaugh, left, and stagehand Christine Reineke go through different colors of lighting gel to be used during the Springfield Ballet Company's performance of "The Little Mermaid" at BCPA earlier this month.
Production manager Eric Manuel shows off the sound booth in the back of the house at BCPA, where the audio for the shows and staff is managed. The stage manager console sits just beyond stage right, so communication between other stagehands takes place through a Clear-Com system with headsets, a key element in the precision required during performances.
Through the green room hallway, production manager Eric Manuel admires the wall filled with signatures of those who performed in the center through the years at BCPA.
Production manager Eric Manuel works on the theatrical rigging system, also known as a "fly system" — which houses a series of ropes, pulleys and counterweights — that holds the lights, curtains and backdrops that are positioned on either side of the stage at BCPA.
Stagehand Michael Irvin brings in costumes and other props for the Springfield Ballet Company's performance of "The Little Mermaid" last weekend at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Stagehand Patrick Schlehuber, a member of Bloomington's Scottish Rite Temple for the past 35 years, talks about his experiences over the years at BCPA and within the masonic organization which owned the building for about 80 years, hosting its own theatrical productions along with other programs that would come to perform.
The view from the roof at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts offers a look at the north side of downtown.
The signature of American folk singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie is among those decorating the wall in a BCPA green room hallway.
Country singer and songwriter Lyle Lovett's signature adorns the wall at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
