 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: What you might not know about Pam Hupp...

  • 0

Question: Pam Hupp is the Missouri woman being portrayed today by actress Renee Zellweger in the highly publicized Tuesday night NBC miniseries, “The Thing About Pam.” It focuses on a string of St. Louis-area murders that began shortly after Hupp quit her job in 2010, including the murder of a fellow office worker. Do you know the company for which Pam Hupp worked?

Answer: Hupp worked as an administrator for State Farm in Missouri. Besides the murder conviction for which she is serving, Hupp has since been accused and is awaiting trial on charges she murdered for financial gain her former State Farm office mate, gaining her $150,000 State Farm life policy.

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News