Flick Fact: What will Bloomington be calling its birthday in 2025?

Question: In just three more years, in 2025, Bloomington will celebrate its 175th birthday. When you turn 175, it's not a centennial or sesquicentennial but what?
Answer: In 2025, 175 years since its founding in 1850, Bloomington will be having what's called a Terquasquicentennial.
