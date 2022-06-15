 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What was Whoopi Goldberg’s original stage name?

Question: The name of Whoopi Goldberg is indeed too good to be true. What was her first stage name, and then her real name, as explained by Whoopi in 2005 at Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium?

Answer: Whoopi’s first stage name was Whoopi Cushion. But her grandmother shamed her into changing it — so she told a crowd gathered at Braden Auditorium. If you address Whoopi as Caryn Elaine Johnson, she’ll look your way. That’s her “real” name.

 

 

 

 

