Question: In Illinois alone, Bloomington-based State Farm has policies that insure just over 3 million vehicles (an incredible 87 million across America) as the company enters its 101st year. Do you know the year, make and model of the very first car insured?
Answer: It was a 1919 Hudson “Super Six” owned by a McLean County man. Little did he no doubt realize what he was about to start.
Watch now: Photos from the Miller Park Zoo Stampede
