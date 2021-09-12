Flick Fact: What store once drew 100,000 to its Bloomington opening?

Question: Fifty years ago this summer, a discount store, Zayre, paved the way to a new era in Bloomington-Normal by locating on the “other” side of Veterans Parkway, sacrificing a swath of corn and beans to begin an eastward shopping sprawl that continues today. Where was the Zayre store and how did the community react?
Answer: A chain that ultimately was dissolved in 1990, Bloomington Zayre’s store in 1971 was in the building that today is a Schnucks grocery store. Locating in a town eternally interested in new stores and restaurants, the Zayre opening in 1971, according to a report in this newspaper, drew an amazing 100,000 people to its open house.