Flick Fact: What single retail store in B-N covers 5 entire acres?

Question: Of all the retail stores in Bloomington-Normal, which one is the largest?

Answer: At 5 acres, it’s believed to be the sprawling Meijer store in Normal. These days, you can get in your 10,000 steps just shopping in one store.

 

 

