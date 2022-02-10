Flick Fact: What’s the least it has ever snowed in a winter in B-N?

Question: So the Twin Cities got about 13 inches of snow in a storm last week, after an entire season of only about 3 inches before that. Do you know the least, and most, amount of snow in a winter season in the history of Bloomington-Normal, and also the most snow on the ground at once?
Answer: You have to go back 94 years — to the winter of 1927-28 — when the least snow has ever fallen in B-N. That was only 5.1 inches, according to Illinois State University weather records. The most? The winter of 1959-60 produced 57.1 inches. The most snow ever on the ground at one time in B-N? In 1979, 21 inches.
