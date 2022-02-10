 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: What’s the least it has ever snowed in a winter in B-N?

  • 0

Question: So the Twin Cities got about 13 inches of snow in a storm last week, after an entire season of only about 3 inches before that. Do you know the least, and most, amount of snow in a winter season in the history of Bloomington-Normal, and also the most snow on the ground at once?

Answer: You have to go back 94 years — to the winter of 1927-28 — when the least snow has ever fallen in B-N. That was only 5.1 inches, according to Illinois State University weather records. The most? The winter of 1959-60 produced 57.1 inches. The most snow ever on the ground at one time in B-N? In 1979, 21 inches.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News