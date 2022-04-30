 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What’s the Bloomington-Normal entity named after ISU’s credo?

Question: A popular, well-known entity in Bloomington-Normal is literally named after the credo of one of the community’s longest-standing institutions. Can you name it?

Answer: Out at 164-year-old Illinois State University, initially founded as a teacher training institute, the credo is “We Gladly Learn & Teach.” Or, as are its initials: WGLT, the NPR member-station radio station and public service outlet of ISU.

 

 

 

