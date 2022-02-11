Flick Fact: What’s the best part about February?

Question: The days, finally, are growing longer. By the end of February, how much longer will the days be in terms of daylight in Central Illinois?

Answer: By Feb. 28, a day here will be an hour and seven minutes longer than it was back on Feb. 1. February, in fact, is the month Central Illinois gains its most daylight. Sunrise/sunset Feb. 1: 7:09 a.m. and 5:14 p.m. By Feb. 28: 6:35 a.m. and 5:47 p.m.