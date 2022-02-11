Flick Fact: What’s the best part about February?

Question: The days, finally, are growing longer. By the end of February, how much longer will the days be in terms of daylight in Central Illinois?
Answer: By Feb. 28, a day here will be an hour and seven minutes longer than it was back on Feb. 1. February, in fact, is the month Central Illinois gains its most daylight. Sunrise/sunset Feb. 1: 7:09 a.m. and 5:14 p.m. By Feb. 28: 6:35 a.m. and 5:47 p.m.
Redbirds covered in Pink for the Play4Kay Game
Martha Blankenship, Dianne McNamarra, Kathy Schniedwind
ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Judy Neubrander
President Terry Goss Kinzy, Jeri Beggs
Kathy Schniedwind, Andrea Raycraft
Stacy Ramsey
Jonell Kehias
Andrea Raycraft
Kathy Schniedwind
Leanna Bordner, Dave Colee
ISU’s #23 Juliunn Redmond
Mary Bennett Henrichs
Scott Henrichs, Stan Glazier, Joan Stralow
Scott Kinzy, Prieident Terri Goss Kinzy
ISU Women’s Basketball Coach Kristen Gillespie
Ruthless Harshhbarger
Kevin, Kaylee and Shelleigh Birlingmair
Cancer Survivors take the court at halftime
Dedication card