Flick Fact: What river larger than the Mississippi runs through McLean County?

Question: Can you name the huge river that runs right through this area, through Champaign, Clinton and even Normal, and is so large, the Mississippi River is comparatively tiny and just a mere tributary to it?

Answer: It is the Mahomet River. That was 250,000 years ago, of course. When glaciers subsequently and ultimately roamed over this area, the Mahomet River was covered up, but it still flows under us. In fact, Normal gets its water from what the river is called today, the Mahomet Aquifer. In fact, every day the town draws almost 4 million gallons of water from the aquifer, including 1 million gallons of water that support Illinois State University.