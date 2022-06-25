Flick Fact: What months do we travel the most?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Question: Although June and July are, as one would expect, big vacation travel months, it’s actually what two other months that are bigger for family travel, according to AAA Chicago Motor Club statistics?

Answer: August and December are the traditional peak months for family travel.

 

 

 

 

