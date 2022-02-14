Flick Fact: What makes dining out tonight unusual?

Question: If dining out in Bloomington-Normal tonight, what might you find more than any other night of the year?

Answer: You’ll probably see more tables for two than for larger groups. It’s Valentine's Day, and restauranteurs are aware. At Biaggi’s, as an example, if this is as in years past, Valentine's Day is the only day and/or weekend of a year when tables for two are more in demand. Every other day, folks routinely would prefer a larger table.