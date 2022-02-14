Flick Fact: What makes dining out tonight unusual?

Question: If dining out in Bloomington-Normal tonight, what might you find more than any other night of the year?
Answer: You’ll probably see more tables for two than for larger groups. It’s Valentine's Day, and restauranteurs are aware. At Biaggi’s, as an example, if this is as in years past, Valentine's Day is the only day and/or weekend of a year when tables for two are more in demand. Every other day, folks routinely would prefer a larger table.
Redbirds covered in Pink for the Play4Kay Game
Martha Blankenship, Dianne McNamarra, Kathy Schniedwind
ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Judy Neubrander
President Terry Goss Kinzy, Jeri Beggs
Kathy Schniedwind, Andrea Raycraft
Stacy Ramsey
Jonell Kehias
Andrea Raycraft
Kathy Schniedwind
Leanna Bordner, Dave Colee
ISU’s #23 Juliunn Redmond
Mary Bennett Henrichs
Scott Henrichs, Stan Glazier, Joan Stralow
Scott Kinzy, Prieident Terri Goss Kinzy
ISU Women’s Basketball Coach Kristen Gillespie
Ruthless Harshhbarger
Kevin, Kaylee and Shelleigh Birlingmair
Cancer Survivors take the court at halftime
Dedication card