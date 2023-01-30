Flick Fact: What isn’t as old as you think in the B-N area?

Question: In McLean County, which is the youngest — cable TV, Eastland Mall, Lake Evergreen, Lucca Grill or Avanti’s Italian Restaurant? Answer: Youngest is Lake Evergreen at Comlara Park, a 4-mile-long lake near Kappa that was created for water-supply purposes and recreational activities by damming the Six Mile Creek. It opened late in 1971. Avanti’s opened earlier that year. Cable TV has been in B-N since 1969; Eastland Mall since 1966; and Lucca, the granddaddy of them all, first opened downtown way back in 1936.
Did you know that only 65 songs have ever debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart?
Photos: Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Intercity Boys 2023 Swimming and Diving at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!