Flick Fact: What isn’t as old as you think in the B-N area?

Question: In McLean County, which is the youngest — cable TV, Eastland Mall, Lake Evergreen, Lucca Grill or Avanti’s Italian Restaurant?

Answer: Youngest is Lake Evergreen at Comlara Park, a 4-mile-long lake near Kappa that was created for water-supply purposes and recreational activities by damming the Six Mile Creek. It opened late in 1971. Avanti’s opened earlier that year. Cable TV has been in B-N since 1969; Eastland Mall since 1966; and Lucca, the granddaddy of them all, first opened downtown way back in 1936.

Did you know that only 65 songs have ever debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart?
