Flick Fact: What isn’t as old as you think in the B-N area?

Answer: Youngest is Lake Evergreen at Comlara Park, a 4-mile-long lake near Kappa that was created for water-supply purposes and recreational activities by damming the Six Mile Creek. It opened late in 1971. Avanti’s opened earlier that year. Cable TV has been in B-N since 1969; Eastland Mall since 1966; and Lucca, the granddaddy of them all, first opened downtown way back in 1936.