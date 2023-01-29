Flick Fact: What is Illinois’ smallest city?

Question: With its 2.7 million residents, Chicago is easily Illinois’ most populous city. But just what and where is the smallest incorporated town?

Answer: According to city-data.com, it is listed as Shumway, a village of 168 just northwest of Effingham. Although obviously small, it nonetheless has 11 streets, a fire station, three churches (two Lutheran, one Catholic) and The Paw Parlor, a pet grooming store.