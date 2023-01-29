 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: What is Illinois’ smallest city?

  • 0

Question: With its 2.7 million residents, Chicago is easily Illinois’ most populous city. But just what and where is the smallest incorporated town?

Answer: According to city-data.com, it is listed as Shumway, a village of 168 just northwest of Effingham. Although obviously small, it nonetheless has 11 streets, a fire station, three churches (two Lutheran, one Catholic) and The Paw Parlor, a pet grooming store.

Did you know that only 65 songs have ever debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart?
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News