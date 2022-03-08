Flick Fact: What if you forget a stamp on a letter?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Question: At the area’s postal service processing center, thousands of pieces of mail are processed each minute by machines. How do the machines know if you remembered to put on a stamp?

Answer: Stamps today have fluorescent inks within their designs. Without it, your letter is rejected.

 

 

