Flick Fact: What healthy habit today not that long ago killed 1 of every 5 of us?

Question: There are so many things taken for granted today that we don’t even think of them as a life hazard. For example, In the early parts of the 20th century instead of the 21st, one of every five residents in Central Illinois died from what?

Answer: The water. Contaminated water and poor sanitation were linked to transmission of such diseases as typhoid, cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatis A and polio. And we even had, according to The Pantagraph, some of the country’s best water. (And we’re not even talking about that water at Camp Lejeune!)

