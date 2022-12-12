Flick Fact: What healthy habit today not that long ago killed 1 of every 5 of us?

Question: There are so many things taken for granted today that we don’t even think of them as a life hazard. For example, In the early parts of the 20th century instead of the 21st, one of every five residents in Central Illinois died from what? Answer: The water. Contaminated water and poor sanitation were linked to transmission of such diseases as typhoid, cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatis A and polio. And we even had, according to The Pantagraph, some of the country’s best water. (And we’re not even talking about that water at Camp Lejeune!)
New package sorting machines inside the Bloomington Post Office
Clay Jackson
Photos: Christmas comes to Bloomington-Normal 🎅
Athena Brooks, 3, enjoys Santa's return to uptown Normal on Saturday. Athena is from Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cana Brooks leads the University High School Marching Band on Saturday during Santa's return to uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Demi Threewit, 2, enjoys her visit with Santa on Saturday during his return to uptown Normal. Demi was with her brother, Lincoln, and mother, Madi Threewit. The station is in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza, just south of Uptown Circle.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lincoln Threewit, 3, with help from his mother, Madi Threewit, talks with Santa on Saturday during Santa's return to uptown Normal. Lincoln was also with his sister, Demi.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Police Department Officer Kyley Hepler was all smiles as she helped on Saturday during Santa's return to uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mrs. Claus and Santa enjoy their return to uptown Normal on Saturday. The station is in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza, just south of Uptown Circle.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The University High School Marching Band leads Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday to Santa's Station in uptown Normal. The station is in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza, just south of Uptown Circle.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
August, left, and his brother, Lewis Gray, have their bags ready for candy on Saturday morning during the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade. The theme this year was "Season's Eatings: A Gingerbread Affair."
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington 7-year-old Norah Robertson, center, waves to Santa on Saturday as the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade wraps up on Center Street.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Santa waves to the crowd on Saturday during the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade on Center Street.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Santa waves to the crowd on Saturday during the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade on Center Street.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Five-year-old Spencer Hurley gets her photo taken with Lincoln outside the McLean County Museum of History on Saturday during the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
From left, Cintia Arias and her daughter Ivani Jacinto, 5, smile wide on Saturday as Santa Claus approaches for the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade. Jacinto's mother said her child loves Christmas parades, and they took a spot at the start near Kingsley Junior High School in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington-Normal’s Holiday Parade: Season's Eatings, a Gingerbread Affair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!