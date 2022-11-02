Flick Fact: What former Twin Citian lived where Bill Gates lives today?

Question: Out in Seattle, built along the side of hill that overlooks Lake Washington, is the gorgeous, sprawling, 66,000-square-foot home of Microsoft co-founder, billionaire Bill Gates, valued on its assessed valuation of $148 million. Before Gates built the home, who instead lived in a home on the land that Gates ultimately purchased? (Hint: He was formerly well known in Bloomington-Normal.)

Answer: It was the home of Jack Sikma, the 1977 Illinois Wesleyan University graduate and basketball standout who went on to become an all-star on the then-Seattle SuperSonics in the NBA. After buying Sikma’s home, Gates tore it down to build his own, but the story goes the Microsoft founder was so adamant about getting the property, he paid Sikma a price for the home and land that in 1988 far exceeded its listed value, at the time reportedly “well into the millions.”