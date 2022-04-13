 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What few know about Abe in Springfield...

Question: Abe Lincoln was a famed non-alcohol-imbibing teetotaler who nonetheless was a businessman, too. Can you name the two businesses he co-owned in downtown Springfield?

Answer: Abe owned and ran two taverns in Springfield, many nights serving as bartender, too. Perhaps just as surprising: Of all 46 U.S. presidents, while a firm believer there is a God, Abe is the only U.S. president not to be a declared member of a church.

 

 

 

