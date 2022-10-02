 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What famous person placed that pumpkin on that woman’s head?

Question: Can you name the man who, 75 years ago this autumn, proudly stood to the roar of the crowd and neatly placed a large pumpkin on the top of a woman’s head? For extra credit, what job did he eventually land?

Answer: President of the United States. In 1947, Ronald Reagan returned to Eureka to crown the queen of the Eureka Pumpkin Festival.

