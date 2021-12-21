Flick Fact: What famous food treat was created by running out of bowls?

Question: Next time you have an ice cream cone, why should you think of St. Louis?
Answer: At the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, an ice cream vendor’s ice cream was so popular he ran out of bowls and turned to a nearby concessionaire who gave the ice cream man his overcooked waffles on which to serve the ice cream. In time they called them “cones.” And the rest is history.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BILL FLICK
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today