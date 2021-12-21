 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What famous food treat was created by running out of bowls?

Question: Next time you have an ice cream cone, why should you think of St. Louis?

Answer: At the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, an ice cream vendor’s ice cream was so popular he ran out of bowls and turned to a nearby concessionaire who gave the ice cream man his overcooked waffles on which to serve the ice cream. In time they called them “cones.” And the rest is history.

