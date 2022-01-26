 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: What else goes down when the temperatures do?

Question: True or false? When temperatures dip into single digits and/or below zero, people stay in more, including even those committing crimes.

Answer: That’s true, according to cops. Crime generally drops, they say, in extreme cold — everything, except your home’s energy bills.

 

