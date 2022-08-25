Flick Fact: What effect have the Highland Park shootings had on life there?

Question: Dan Brady, the Bloomington-area state representative these days running for Illinois secretary of state, on July 4 was campaigning a few suburbs over from Highland Park, when shots rang out there that left six dead. As he continues to campaign, do you know what noticeable changes Brady has noticed?
Answer: Says Brady: "Downstate, people still like to leisurely chat on the street or around a picnic table. But up in the suburbs and in the city, people now are far more guarded and apprehensive. They’re wary. They don't want to stand still and talk. They want to keep moving along.”
