Flick Fact: What does the word 'Biaggi' mean?

Question: Biaggi’s is one of Bloomington-Normal's most popular restaurants and from its name, obviously Italian. But do you know what the word “Biaggi” means in Italian?

Answer: Other than it being a family name in Italy, there is no such word as “Biaggi.” When the restaurant was conceptualized and then created, its founders just liked the sound of the word.

