Flick Fact: What does a speeding ticket actually cost you in Illinois?

Question: While running a red light or a speeding ticket for 1 to 20 mph above the speed limit in Illinois is $120, what will that ticket actually cost you once you incorporate those effects on your insurance rates?

Answer: According to NerdWallet, it’s a person’s insurance rates that can really be what hurts the wallet. A 40-year-old driver in Illinois who has had a recent speeding conviction, says NerdWallet, could pay 27.5% more for full-coverage car insurance on average, or an extra $320 a year. That rate hike is usually steeper for drivers younger than 25 who in Illinois would typically face an additional $364 per year after their first speeding ticket.